Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $10.35. Subaru shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 69,524 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Subaru by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,043 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Subaru by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Subaru by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
