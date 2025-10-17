Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Subaru Corporation (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as high as $10.35. Subaru shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 69,524 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Subaru alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Subaru

Subaru Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Subaru Corporation will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Subaru by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 293,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,043 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Subaru by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Subaru by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Subaru

(Get Free Report)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.