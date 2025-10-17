Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and traded as high as $12.46. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 276,643 shares trading hands.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
