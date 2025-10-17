Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and traded as high as $12.46. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 276,643 shares trading hands.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the first quarter worth $167,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

