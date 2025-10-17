Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and traded as high as $23.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 65,469 shares.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

