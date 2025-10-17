Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Short Interest Down 83.6% in September

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 31,900 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the September 15th total of 194,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 711,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 25,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000.

Get Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 11.2%

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $61.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.