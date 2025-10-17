Short Interest in Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL) Decreases By 83.6%

Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 157,100 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the September 15th total of 956,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northann

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northann stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 277,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Northann as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northann Stock Down 6.2%

Shares of Northann stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.09. Northann has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $12.16.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

