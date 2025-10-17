Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, sells, and distributes seafood products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wildcatch; Farming; and Value-Added Processing, Sales and Distribution. The company offers smoked and gravad salmon, and trout products; farmed and wild catch whole fishes; fillets and portions; ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products; fish blocks and cubes; breaded products; pre-fried fish burgers and patties; crustaceans and molluscs; seaweeds; and other products.

