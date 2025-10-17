Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in September

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA (OTC:LYSFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Stock Down 8.3%
Shares of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.24. Lerøy Seafood Group ASA has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lerøy Seafood Group ASA
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Salesforce’s Long-Awaited Inflection is Here: Rally On!
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Rocket Lab USA Receives Wall Street Validation: Time to Buy?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Archer Buys Rival’s Patent Treasure Trove in Strategic Move
Receive News & Ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerøy Seafood Group ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.