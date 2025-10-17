Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM) Short Interest Update

Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,000 shares, a growth of 614.3% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMM opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.74. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

Get Global X Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $413,000.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.