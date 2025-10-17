Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Short Interest Update

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 447,100 shares, a growth of 476.2% from the September 15th total of 77,600 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AEI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alset in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alset to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Alset alerts:

Alset Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Alset stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Alset has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Alset had a negative return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 77.86%.The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter.

Alset announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Alset

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan sold 500,000 shares of Alset stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,322,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,632,151.01. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alset

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

