Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $135.49.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WHR. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

