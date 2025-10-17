Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,626 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 105.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 215.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KB. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

KB Financial Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $80.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. KB Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.08.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. KB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

