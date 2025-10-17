Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,998 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. $BTM

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bitcoin Depot worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lifted its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 85.1% in the first quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 966,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

In related news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $92,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 147,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,031.96. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTM opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.81. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.00 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

