Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 998 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 320.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 193.9% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 121.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.68. Ares Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.56.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.76 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 44.94%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Capital One Financial set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

