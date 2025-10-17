Chesterfield Resources (LON:CHF) Insider Acquires £11,436.73 in Stock

Chesterfield Resources plc (LON:CHF – Get Free Report) insider Paul Ensor purchased 1,143,673 shares of Chesterfield Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £11,436.73.

Paul Ensor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 16th, Paul Ensor purchased 90,881 shares of Chesterfield Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £908.81.

On Thursday, October 16th, Paul Ensor purchased 394,535 shares of Chesterfield Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £3,945.35.

Chesterfield Resources Trading Up 51.7%

LON CHF opened at GBX 1.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.67. Chesterfield Resources plc has a 12-month low of GBX 0.15 and a 12-month high of GBX 1.50. The company has a market cap of £2.32 million, a P/E ratio of -266.01 and a beta of 1.16.

About Chesterfield Resources

Chesterfield Resources ( LON:CHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 5th. The company reported GBX (0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. The company primarily explores for copper and gold. It has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 235 square kilometers in Cyprus.

