MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,378 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after purchasing an additional 434,925 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $28,689,000. Amanah Holdings Trust bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $44,527,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $19,741,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $361.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $376.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $316.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.