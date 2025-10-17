Cwm LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in Crown by 61.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 6,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Crown by 1,093.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gerard H. Gifford sold 8,222 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.93, for a total transaction of $846,290.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 122,585 shares in the company, valued at $12,617,674.05. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $3,720,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 462,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,464,351.36. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.62.

NYSE:CCK opened at $92.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.20. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

