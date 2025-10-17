Cwm LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Cwm LLC lessened its position in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHM stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $48.51.

About SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

