Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 8,276 Shares of Pearson, PLC $PSO

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1,798.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Pearson by 308.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 43.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Pearson during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Pearson Stock Performance

PSO opened at $14.68 on Friday. Pearson, PLC has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.0892 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 210.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

