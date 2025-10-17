Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

Textron Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of TXT opened at $81.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $91.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,986,216.88. The trade was a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.