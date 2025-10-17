Aberdeen Group plc Boosts Position in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:EMN opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.21. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $110.05.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.