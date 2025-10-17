Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys 2,010 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 4,322,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,194,942,000 after acquiring an additional 55,918 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 6.4% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 48,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $354.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.33. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

