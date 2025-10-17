Inspire Investing LLC Has $283,000 Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 107.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,822,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,339 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 101.0% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 3,747,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,615,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,871 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $73,733,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,280,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. Fastenal Company has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $50.63.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fastenal and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 34,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,662,414.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.45 per share, for a total transaction of $42,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,050. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,603. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

