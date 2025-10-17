IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

W.R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

See Also

