IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter worth $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
W.R. Berkley Trading Down 3.6%
Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.97 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81.
W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on W.R. Berkley
W.R. Berkley Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than W.R. Berkley
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Salesforce’s Long-Awaited Inflection is Here: Rally On!
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Rocket Lab USA Receives Wall Street Validation: Time to Buy?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Archer Buys Rival’s Patent Treasure Trove in Strategic Move
Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.