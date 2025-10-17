Callan Family Office LLC Invests $269,000 in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,371,662 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,298,928,000 after buying an additional 558,243 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,179,011 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $334,321,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,829,608 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $303,841,000 after buying an additional 2,129,449 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,909,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $230,818,000 after buying an additional 996,589 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 361.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,121,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $165,484,000 after buying an additional 1,662,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Stephens set a $110.00 target price on Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Daiwa America lowered Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.25.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.70 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.56.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

