Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Unity Software Inc. $U

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of U. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In other news, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $9,957,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,548,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,662,655.18. The trade was a 13.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $59,980,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,139,173 shares in the company, valued at $272,763,456.39. This trade represents a 18.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,233,415 shares of company stock valued at $94,949,128. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.16.

Unity Software Stock Performance

U opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

