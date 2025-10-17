Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price upped by Bank of America from C$5.35 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised shares of B2Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

BTO stock opened at C$8.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a 52-week low of C$3.16 and a 52-week high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -34.29%.

In other B2Gold news, insider Peter Dominic Montano sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total value of C$1,101,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned -1,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($10,523.45). This trade represents a 100.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider John Alex Rajala sold 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$1,071,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 238,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,787,565. The trade was a 37.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,158,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,435,290. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.

