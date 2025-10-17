Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Evercore ISI

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Bank of America from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Phillip Securities lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.18.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $373.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.73. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 259,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,740 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 169,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

