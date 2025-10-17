American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMT. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $191.44 on Thursday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.93 and its 200-day moving average is $210.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.460-10.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.27%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 276,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of American Tower by 39.9% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

