Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kering from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PPRUY
Kering Stock Down 1.6%
About Kering
Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kering
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Salesforce’s Long-Awaited Inflection is Here: Rally On!
- Trading Halts Explained
- Rocket Lab USA Receives Wall Street Validation: Time to Buy?
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Archer Buys Rival’s Patent Treasure Trove in Strategic Move
Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.