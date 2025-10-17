Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kering from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC upgraded Kering to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Kering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10. Kering has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

