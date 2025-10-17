BBB Foods Inc. $TBBB Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BBB Foods were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in BBB Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

BBB Foods stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BBB Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.00 and a beta of -0.03.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BBB Foods Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

