5,330 Shares in Copart, Inc. $CPRT Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRT. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

