Informatica Inc. $INFA Stock Holdings Decreased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Informatica were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Informatica by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 51.5% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 126.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its stake in Informatica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 52,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Informatica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $23.67.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INFA opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.25, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Informatica had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $407.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Informatica

In other news, insider Bruce R. Chizen sold 246,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $6,147,488.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 368,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,196,028.82. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 49,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $1,213,850.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 352,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,015.52. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 392,889 shares of company stock worth $9,780,465. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.