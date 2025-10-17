Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.17 and a 12-month high of $59.51.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

