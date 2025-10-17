Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $107.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.86. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $109.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

