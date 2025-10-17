Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,841 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLTA. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,116,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,585,000 after purchasing an additional 796,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $14,357,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 608,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 175,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,670,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,383,000 after purchasing an additional 160,353 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

QLTA opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.57. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

