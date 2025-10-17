Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMCG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,011,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 821,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,828,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,630 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,588,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 726,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,913,000 after purchasing an additional 88,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $83.66.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

