Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,142 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,556,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,222,000 after acquiring an additional 189,287 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,653 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,032,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,146,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 109,791 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,408,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,866,000 after acquiring an additional 312,746 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $143.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.34 and a twelve month high of $196.55.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.71.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

