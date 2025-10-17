Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,154.90. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. The trade was a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,785 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.49. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

