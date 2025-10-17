Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in Redwire Corporation $RDW

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of Redwire worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwire by 352.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 276,814 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA raised its stake in Redwire by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 496,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,616 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Redwire by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Redwire in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

RDW opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. Redwire Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.47.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). Redwire had a negative net margin of 71.95% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $61.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 11,000,000 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $86,130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDW shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Redwire from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Redwire from $21.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redwire from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

