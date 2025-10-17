Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the purchase, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,436.80. This trade represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $262.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.28. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $213.94 and a one year high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 58.48%.The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

