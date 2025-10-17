Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP Stock Holdings Lessened by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,770 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at $105,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS PSEP opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

