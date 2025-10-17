Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.2% during the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.2% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

PJUL stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.