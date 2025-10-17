Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,572 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

VONV opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $71.68 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.8094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

