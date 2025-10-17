Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,988 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 111,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

IHI stock opened at $59.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

