Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 17,074 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 48.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $39.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $39.69.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

