Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,431 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 12,949 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.6%

ESGU stock opened at $144.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $147.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.