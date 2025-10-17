Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,852 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after buying an additional 2,393,383 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,268,000 after buying an additional 422,050 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,889,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,614,000 after buying an additional 513,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,679,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,312,000 after buying an additional 104,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,953,000 after buying an additional 1,045,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. This trade represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $45.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.