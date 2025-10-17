Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF Holdings Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 709.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 154.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 566,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after purchasing an additional 31,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $27.25.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.