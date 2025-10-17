Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNC. Mizuho boosted their price target on Centene from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE:CNC opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $70.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Centene’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 19,230 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,554,512.50. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 203.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 248.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 265.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

