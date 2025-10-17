Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $138.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.15. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $140.24.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.