Norcros (LON:NXR) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 630 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Norcros from GBX 350 to GBX 410 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 438.75.

Norcros Stock Down 0.3%

Insider Buying and Selling at Norcros

Shares of LON NXR opened at GBX 295 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 263.53. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 184.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 304. The firm has a market cap of £264.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,564.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60.

In other Norcros news, insider James Eyre sold 18,751 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300, for a total transaction of £56,253. Corporate insiders own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

About Norcros

Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa.

Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands:

· Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK

· Merlyn – UK and Ireland’s No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors

· Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels

· Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves

· Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories

· Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks

Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands:

· Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives

· Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles

· TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa

· House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials

Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.

